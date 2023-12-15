Shooting at Tampa nightclub leaves 1 injured; Police searching for suspect

A shooting at a Tampa nightclub left one person injured early Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at Chica's Cabaret on West M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 4:58 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers found a man who had been shot once. They said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call TPD at calling 813-231-6130. Those who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).