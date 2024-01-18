Watch Now
Police seeking homicide suspect after man found dead on Tampa road: TPD

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 08:20:57-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are currently searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation they launched early Thursday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers headed to the 1900 block of East Wilder Avenue around 5:57 a.m. after receiving reports about a man who had passed away.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the road with upper body trauma.

Detectives are trying to determine what led to the man's death in addition to identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.

