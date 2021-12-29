Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Tampa Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Tampa police said they received a call around 12:06 p.m. that someone was shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call TPD at 813-231-6130 with tips.