Police investigating after 18-year-old shot, killed in Tampa

Posted at 10:58 PM, Dec 28, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting in Tampa Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Tampa police said they received a call around 12:06 p.m. that someone was shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call TPD at 813-231-6130 with tips.

