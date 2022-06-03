Plant City's Clogging Connection takes country by storm

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City's Clogging Connection is taking the country by storm.

"We've been around for years, the longest competition team for clogging in the country," Kaley Conn, the director said.

She's been clogging for as long as she could walk. It's in her blood.

"My uncle and my grandmother founded it together," Conn said. "And then my mom and I run it now."

There are two different groups, based on age, and they share their love of the dance with the community.

"It's not the wooden shoes, because that's a common question that we get. Do you guys clog with the wooden shoes? No, actually, believe it or not. And it's, it's very similar to tap and Irish stances or dancing. It takes a lot of influence from them," Conn said.

They blend a little hip-hop, with a little tap and a little pop.

They've won so many competitions and titles over the years, soon they'll need a room just to house their trophies. Last year, they won the big one — the national championship.

"It was a long time coming. When my grandmother passed away, we kind of took a few years off to gather everything back together. In that time, I really kind of stepped up as a choreography, or a choreographer, I feel like so it was my first team that I ever took to nationals," Conn said. "And within winning, it was just like, full-circle moment. And I could not be more proud of them, honestly."

They're hoping to repeat, gearing up for nationals again, the showdown of champions.