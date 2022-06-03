Plant City's Citizen of the Year has dedicated his life to serving the community

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Born and raised in Plant City, Jack Holland has dedicated his life to serving the community. That's why he was named Plant City's Citizen of the Year.

“We have a very hometown feel here,” said Holland. “My entire life I’ve been here."

His family roots have been in the community for several generations. Plant City is more than just where he lives, it’s home.

“I’ve never left Plant City because this is just a great place,” said Holland.

It’s a place he’s dedicated his life to.

“We’re a very giving community,” he said.

Holland makes sure of that, volunteering his time for decades as part of several community organizations.

He has been working with the local Optimist Club since the 1980s, focusing on programs for kids and supporting youth sports.

“As far as volunteering, there’s always something to do here in town and I kind of focus more on the kids' side of things,” said Holland.

When he was named Plant City’s Citizen of the Year, it was a surprise to no one, except himself.

“What I do just comes natural and I don’t think it’s over and above what anyone else in the room has done,” said Holland.

Humbled by the honor, he’s a representative of this community.

Holland has even worked for the city for 45 years in the Parks and Recreation Department, most recently as the director, and now as the city’s assistant manager.

“We try to do things in our town to make people want to stay here,” said Holland.

His footprint can be felt all throughout the community.

Whether he’s sitting behind his desk at city hall or spending his time volunteering in the community, Holland is Plant City’s number one advocate.

“It’s just a very supportive community and a very positive community. And I think a lot of people love that. I certainly do. That’s why I’m here,” said Holland.