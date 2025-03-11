Plane flying out of Clearwater hit a bird as it took off from airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An Allegiant plane had to abruptly return to St. Pete-Clearwater Airport (PIE) after it struck a bird.

An ABC Action News employee on flight 1536 was headed to Flint Bishop Airport (FNT) in Flint, Michigan, around 11:57 a.m. when it hit a large bird and had to return to the airport.

Allegiant officials said an emergency was not declared, but out of an abundance of caution, the captain returned to the airport. The plane landed normally and taxied to the gate before passengers deplaned with no injuries.

Officials added that a replacement aircraft was dispatched to continue the flight and take passengers to Flint, which departed around 1:15 p.m.