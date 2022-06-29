Pet Resource Center waives all adoption fees through August

TAMPA, Fla. — The Pet Resource Center in Hillsborough County is nearly 300% overcapacity. The shelter is overwhelmed with dogs and cats. Over the weekend, the animal shelter waived all adoption fees. More than 200 animals were adopted.

"But what happened on Monday, we got the intake of almost 100 animals just 51 of those were cats so it’s like, you know, never going to stop so please if you want a pet, don’t buy a pet, adopt a pet. You are saving a life," said Ginette Campos, Veterinary Practice Manager at the Pet Resource Center.

Anthony Pittman and his wife are considering an addition to their family. Their four-year-old daughter found her favorite kitten.

"When I see the cats or the dogs, my heart just bleeds for them. You always find a special animal here at these types of places and so forth that is what really got me to come here," said Anthony Pittman.

Ginette Campos, Veterinary Practice Manager at the Pet Resource Center, said people may be surrendering their pets for financial reasons. She also said people do not always realize a pet is a lifelong commitment.

"Adoption is a lifetime commitment. It’s not something like oh I’m going to have it because it’s a cute kitten or a cute puppy and then when it becomes an adult, I don’t know who is going to take care of this animal," she said.

The cages and kennels are full at the shelter. Campos said some dogs and cats are being kept if offices. She said it is kitten season so the shelter is overloaded with kittens. She urged people to consider fostering a pet if they may not want to adopt one.

"Sadly, the shelter is not the best option for these animals. They will be better if they stay with a foster if they still with a temporary house," she added.

The Pet Resource Center said it is waiving all adoption fees through August.