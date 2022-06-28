Blind veteran dog finally gets furever home with fellow brother in combat

TAMPA, Fla. — A blind, homeless dog was adopted by a fellow brother in combat last week, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Elbee, the dog, served the United States in Iraq and Scott, his new owner, is a U.S. Navy Veteran.

In a recent Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared a video about the duo and how Elbee got his new home.

In the video, Scott said he could relate to Elbee as a fellow veteran.

“They said that he had some anxiety issues and PTSD symptoms, which is understandable given what his job was. As one with some of those same symptoms, I can understand.”

Scott said that the least he could do was give Elbee a home.

“They serve just like we do. They go through the same things that we do. We give them absolutely nothing for it. So, the least we can do is take them in and give them a home.”

It has been a week since Elbee was taken in, and in a recent update from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, they said, “One week together and Scott says Elbee is loving his new life in a rural Bay area home surrounded by peace and quiet.”