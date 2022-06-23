HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is hosting an adoption party this Saturday in an effort to reduce crowding as the center is "drastically over capacity," a press release said.

The shelter said it's been at more than 500% capacity for cats for more than a week and is currently at more than 130% capacity for dogs.

The party will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and adoption fees will be waived. There will also be sprinklers, splash pads and shaved-ice treats.

Officials are hopeful the event will help clear the shelter.

Most of the increase involved kittens, the shelter said, which have been arriving at the shelter each week. Officials said if the mother is around, young kittens should be left alone so the mother can care for them. If the mother is not immediately seen, officials said don't assume the kittens are abandoned. Moms leave at times to search for food and water, and will hide if she hears or sees people.

The shelter offers more advice here to avoid "kitnapping."

The Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg, Tampa, FL 33619. It's the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts dogs and cats regardless of breed, size, or medical condition.