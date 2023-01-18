People can now book appointments to get taxes filed for free through VITA program

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Training has officially started for VITA, United Way Suncoast’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

“It’s a free tax preparation service for those individuals at a low to moderate income level,” said Margarita Sorah, Senior Manager of Financial Stability.

Volunteers are preparing to sit down with families to file their taxes for them at no cost.

Some people have worked with VITA to help the community for more than a decade. Like Peter Ryner, who’s been volunteering for 14 years.

“I just want to give something back,” said Ryner.

Linda Tarrago has been volunteering for 20 years.

“I really enjoy helping people and helping them learn about how to do their own taxes and not feel so lost. Many times people have a lot of anxiety, and I kind of help alleviate that,” said Tarrago.

VITA helps thousands of taxpayers across Tampa Bay annually.

“Last year, we served over 10,000 families. We were able to bring $13 million back into their pockets,” said Sorah.

In order to qualify for this service, your household must make under $74,000 a year.

Program leaders said this service is vital to help low and mid-income families.

“With our community members, a lot of them are living paycheck to paycheck. So if we’re able to save $200, $300, $400, it’s great because it can help them with their mortgage payments, putting food on the table, or any other expenses they acquire on a daily basis,” said Sorah.

“There’s a lot of people who just don’t understand. Most taxes are fairly simple, but there are some complex situations. They shouldn’t have to go pay somebody hundreds of dollars to do something we can do for them for free,” said Ryner.

That’s why many of the volunteers come back to train year after year.

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than having someone feel like they’re empowered and that I’ve taught them a valuable lesson,” said Tarrago.

Volunteers with VITA will begin filing taxes on Jan. 23 at several sites throughout counties across Tampa Bay, including the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry Campus.

Walk-ins are welcome, but leaders encourage people to make an appointment now ahead of time.

You can call 833-897-8482 to schedule an appointment or book one online.

To get your taxes filed, you must bring a government-issued I.D. and the original social security cards for all dependents.