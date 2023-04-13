Parents struggle to keep up with the costs of childcare as rates soar

TAMPA, Fla. — In some areas, inflation is finally letting up. But not for a critical part of our society keeping families afloat. Daycare and preschool costs are seeing a nearly 7% year-over-year increase.

Local families are feeling the pressure as they contemplate leaving the workforce to save some money.

"Do I pick a job, or do I pick a daycare?" Mickaela Gonzalez, mom of four, asked.

It's the question Gonzalez is left with as childcare costs continue to exceed what many families can pay.

“If daycare is going to cost me $2,000 to $2,500 a month, I have to incorporate groceries, mortgage, I have to incorporate lights, gas, to and from doctor's appointments, what is the point of working?” Gonzalez explained.

She said she pays more for childcare for her four kids each month than her mortgage, but she has to work to pay for other bills and she’s not the exception. Daycare and preschool costs are charging some of the highest rates ever.

"It’s sad but I need to pay my mortgage so I need my kids in school. So, I kind of have to take the loss of higher daycare costs," Gonzalez said.

Parents aren’t the only ones taking a hit. While childcare costs skyrocket, some local centers said they’re stretched thin, too.

"We've had families who had to leave us…They are leaving them with grandma…We've had quite a few students who wish we could have kept who now are just kind of at home," Toni Boyd, Director of Cogic Preschool, said.

The center serves lower to middle-income families in East Tampa.

"That means I can't charge $200, $225, $250, whatever the average rate is for a toddler because my families aren't going to pay that," Boyd explained.

Boyd battles staying afloat and adds for more than 40 years; the center has cared for children and families experiencing hardships and trauma.

"Some, this is the only place they get structure. Some, this is the only place they get regular and good meals. This, for some, is the safest place they are during the day," Boyd said.

Boyd said inflation means spending $300-400 dollars more on food a week. She said she feels left out of the conversation when it comes to getting assistance.

"Funding. When they talk about funding in general and educational funding. It's not for us...That's not funding that goes to preschools. That's usually for elementary and secondary schools," Boyd explained.

For Gonzalez rising costs with no sign of letting up means less family time.

"Right now, I'm actually working three jobs. One is full time and the other two are like side businesses, so I can maintain. It gets frustrating because I feel like I'm missing time with my kids, but I'm trying to do something better for my kids," Gonzalez said.

We reached out to local organizations and Representative Kathy Castor because we wanted to know what conversations were being had around childcare and what’s being done to help parents deal with the rising costs.

In a statement, Rep. Castor wrote: