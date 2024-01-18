Over 60 possible unmarked graves, African American cemetery identified at MacDill Airforce Base

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, MacDill Air Force Base officials confirmed the location of an African American cemetery, Port Tampa Cemetery, on its property.

In 2019, The Tampa Bay History Center notified MacDill officials of a possible African American cemetery located at the base.

In 2020, MacDill officials determined through lots of evidence that a cemetery was most likely located near MacDill’s Tanker Way gate. So, in Feb. 2021, the base hosted a memorial serviceand dedicated a memorial on-site to those buried there.

Officials said in 2022 and 20233, MacDill conducted a non-intrusive archaeological survey. The survey identified multiple anomalies, including 58 probable graves and 63 possible graves located in an area that had previously been identified as the possible location for the African American cemetery.

Officials said research and surveys will continue through 2024. The area is located in MacDill's "clear zone," which must stay free of vertical structures for aircraft safety.

MacDill officials said they will continue to work with the community to determine how to best document the history of the site and manage it in a manner that pays respect to the families and their loved ones buried there.