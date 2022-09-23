Ovarian cancer survivor realizes dream of non-profit to help others

TAMPA, Fla. — “My prognosis was I was not going to live for two weeks,” said Maggie Bush, an ovarian cancer survivor and founder of Maggie's Hope, a non-profit to help other women with ovarian cancer.

When abdominal pain forced Maggie to the emergency room, doctors at Tampa General Hospital found two softball-sized tumors in her ovaries.

It was stage four cancer.

Emergency surgery and countless treatments followed; however, the cancer came back two years later.

That didn't stop Bush, who fought it off again and is now cancer free.

Bush's lived experience with ovarian cancer, pushed her to start a non-profit to help other women with ovarian cancer.

“It’s a traumatic and difficult disease to beat. Most women don’t, so I think I’m here with God’s grace with a greater purpose and that’s to start Maggie’s Hope and it’s been a dream of mine now for four years,” said Bush.

Glynis Donnelly a friend of Bush, is hosting the kickoff event for Maggie’s Hope at her South Tampa boutique.

“She’s probably the most optimistic, energetic person I’ve ever met. She’s always happy and has a beautiful outlook on life and it rubs off on you,” said Donnelly.

Money raised by Maggie’s Hope will go to ovarian cancer research and the development of better testing.

“In the meantime, you can be your own best advocate. If you have any of the signs when you are at your doctor's, ask for a CA-125 blood test or an ultrasound,” said Bush.

Bush says she has so much still to live for and with the support of doctors, family and friends, she has the chance to make a difference.

“I’m so full of hope and I hope I can bring that to other women and support them if they have to face this journey,” said Bush.