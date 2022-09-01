On-campus football stadium part of USF's new master plan

TAMPA, Fla. — In the coming years, USF has big plans to complete what they call an athletic district. The centerpiece will be a new football stadium opening in the fall of 2026.

“We’ve never been this far along ever," USF's Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said. "So it’s highly encouraging, not just as an athletic director here to see that kind of vision and focus and support, but as a Vice President of this university."

The football stadium is part of the master plan released Thursday that also includes a new lacrosse stadium and tennis facility.

The Bulls have played football at Raymond James Stadium since the program began in 1997, but there’s always been talk of moving the team to campus with the hope it will bring new life and new energy.

The stadium will be next door to the $22 million-dollar indoor practice facility that should be ready this fall.

“My goal and my job is to make sure that our football team is elevating at the same time as our football facilities and our master plan here, and I feel like both of those are working hand in hand," coach Jeff Scott said.

USF is in the process of picking the firms that will design and build the new stadium.

Then comes the process of creating the plans, the budget and raising the money to make it all happen.

