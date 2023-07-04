Nonprofit Force Blue teaches Gold Star children about ocean conservation

TAMPA, Fla. — Of all the pictures Cyndi Meadows has, this one showing her husband and daughters all in the same position while diving really stands out.

“It’s pretty special to see David on a mission in his dive gear. And then to have both of my girls doing the same thing,” said Meadows.

Cyndi Meadows

David Meadows, a Lt. Commander in the Navy, died unexpectedly from a heart attack in June 2020.

He left behind his wife and two daughters, Ava and Peyton.

The girls now feel a special connection with their dad they lost thanks to an origination called Force Blue.

Force Blue is a nonprofit that retrains Special Operations veterans to work with scientific partners.

The mission is ocean conservation all around Florida.

One element of that includes a school for kids at Vortex Springs in Florida's panhandle.

The children all have a parent who died or was seriously injured while serving in the military.

“It was really, really fun, and they were all amazing. It was like a big family, Ava said.

“I definitely always wanted to always dive. I definitely want to be in the Navy when I grow up,” Peyton said.

Retired Navy SEAL Steve “Gonzo” Gonzalez is Force Blue’s director of operations and special events.

“Just to see that energy. See that youth of America really just being inspired. Knowing that hey, they are going to continue their parent’s legacy of service. And for us to be able to do that and inspire that is truly amazing,” said Gonzalez.

Force Blue has helped with hurricane cleanup, coral reef conservation, and surveying green turtles.

There are future missions planned and Ava and Peyton hope to stay involved too.

“It would have been a lifelong dream for him to finally be fulfilled to see his daughters dive. Force Blue is definitely an organization he would have wanted to be a part of to see what they are giving back to and instilling into all of these kids,” said Meadows.

For more information, go to https://forceblueteam.org/.