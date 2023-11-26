New paint on homes helps Tampa seniors brush away holiday blues

EAST TAMPA, Fla — A fresh coat of honeycomb-colored paint now covers Lillian Griffin’s home in East Tampa.

"I'm blending in! I'm looking new," Griffin exclaimed.

It’s her joyous smile that sparks the We Dream Community Development Corporation's mission. This holiday season, along with other organizations and volunteers, they came together to help out elderly neighbors by painting the home's exterior.

"One of our initiatives is to help bring joy to seniors with this painting for the holidays. Last year, we painted two homes in the East Tampa area," Executive Director Angela Fullwood explained.

We Dream is in its second year of packing paintbrushes, gathering volunteers, and heading into the community to help give back to senior residents.

“It’s just part of our DNA to find a way to be a blessing to our community. So, if it costs us a little bit to make a big difference in a senior citizen's life, we want to make sure that happens," Darrick Fullwood, donating materials, added.

Griffin’s freshly painted home means more than what meets the eye.

"Senior citizens, they’re not out working and making the money like when you’re younger, and you can’t afford a lot of things. It means a lot, and I appreciate it,” Griffin explained.

This year, organizers said four senior residents will have a newly painted home at no cost to them. They said neighborhood associations can nominate a senior resident, and anyone can volunteer to help.

Meanwhile, Griffin said this holiday season she’s feeling extra grateful.

"It means a lot. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I really do," Griffin added.