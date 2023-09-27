New community project aims to reduce electric bills in Progress Village

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local community is coming together to fight the rising price of paradise.

People in Hillsborough County's Progress Village Community are getting home improvements and solar panels.

"It's home. It's home…it's just warm and fuzzy," said Norma Salam, a recipient of the home upgrades launched by Project Green Strike.

It's a home Norma Salam has lived in for 64 years.

"I'm not looking to go anywhere," she said.

But recently, Salam has had some trouble keeping up with her bills.

"We usually pay like $160, $170…and the last few months it really amped up... and you know, that hurts the pocket," said Salam.

She says her energy bill is nearing $300 a month.

"I'm thinking that's a big chunk coming out of my retirement check to help sustain and make sure we are all comfortable," she said.

Many residents living in Progress Village have struggled with energy rate increases in the Tampa Bay Area.

"Have to make a decision about whether you're going to put food on the table or pay your electric bill…that's a problem," said Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Sierra Club.

After years of deteriorating conditions in Progress Village, Walter Smith, with the Tampa Bay Sierra Club, says change is coming.

"No more will we stand for being overlooked," said Smith.

The community calls the new effort Project Green Strike, and workers are now improving people's homes and installing solar panels.

"Because of this project, it will allow people to put a little more money in their pocket to take care of themselves," said Twanda Bradley, President of the Progress Village Civic Council.

Grants funded the project and helped Salam seal her doors and change her lights.

Soon, she and other residents will receive solar panels... something Salam says is critical.

"Progress Village is just as good as the next community," she said.