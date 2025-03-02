Nearly 40 percent of drivers are under-insured in Florida, second in the nation

FLORIDA — A new study from the Insurance Rate Council shows a spike in drivers without insurance or insufficient insurance in Florida.

The study said around 20% of drivers in Florida are without insurance (7th), and 38% are under-insured (2nd).

The insurance research council is affiliated with the Insurance Information Institute. We spoke to Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute about the study.

"Nearly 40% of drivers are under-insured, why so many? One of the problems, Florida's state regulations are the lowest in the country when it comes to required insured." [talking about liability limits.] "In Florida those are very low limits they are the lowest in the country," Friedlander said.

Florida drivers pay more than $4,100 for full coverage insurance according to Bankrate. 25% higher than last year.