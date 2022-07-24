Watch Now
Nazi flags and other racist imagery displayed outside Tampa Convention Center Saturday

Nazi supporters in Tampa
Florida Holocaust Museum
Nazi supporters outside the Talking Points USA student meeting in Tampa on 7/23/2022.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 24, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — As young conservatives met inside the Tampa Convention Center, a small group of Nazi supporters showed up outside, holding up racist imagery and shouting racial epithets at passersby.

The group held up a red Nazi swastika flag, one with the SS logo on it, a Florida state flag, and other signs, including anti-semitic images on posters.

The Florida Holocaust Museum condemned the racist display in a statement posted to social media that read:

