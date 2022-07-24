TAMPA, Fla. — As young conservatives met inside the Tampa Convention Center, a small group of Nazi supporters showed up outside, holding up racist imagery and shouting racial epithets at passersby.
The group held up a red Nazi swastika flag, one with the SS logo on it, a Florida state flag, and other signs, including anti-semitic images on posters.
The Florida Holocaust Museum condemned the racist display in a statement posted to social media that read:
The Florida Holocaust Museum chairman Mike Igel issued the following statement in response to Nazi symbols outside the Tampa Convention Center earlier today.#thefhm #holocaust #holocaustmuseum #museum #fyp #instagram #instadaily #tampa #uniteagainsthate #neveragain pic.twitter.com/Mmje4qcLAn— The Florida Holocaust Museum (@FLHolocaustMus) July 23, 2022