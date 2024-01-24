National School Choice Week: what to know and which options to consider

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s National School Choice Week.

“National School Choice Week is a public awareness effort,” said Shelby Doyle, Vice President of Public Awareness for the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

Its purpose is to let families know they have many different education options for students.

“This is an exciting time. There are more options out there for kids than have ever existed before,” said Robert Cox, Supervisor of Magnet Schools and Programs for Hillsborough County Schools.

“If you’re a parent who hasn’t really explored this landscape before, the reason I recommend you do that now is because there’s much more on the table than may have been available when you were in school,” said Doyle.

This includes traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, virtual schools, homeschooling and other non-traditional options.

“These school options, these other options, especially our magnet options, provide an opportunity to maybe experience a different level of diversity, different socioeconomic status, a different program that might appeal to a student,” said Cox.

Across the state, school officials are working this week to provide insight and practical information for parents as they explore their K-12 possibilities.

Even if your child is zoned for a great school, experts believe it’s worth seeing if there’s a better fit for them.

“We know that when students are in a type of school that not only is a good school in general but is the right choice school for them, they’re more likely to be successful in long-term ways,” said Doyle.

In Hillsborough County, the district just sent out its school choice offers to families who applied.

However, a second application period will open in a few weeks for students still looking for a change.

“Sometimes it’s just, what is your kid interested in? What does your student want to explore for the next K-5, or 6-8 or 9th grade through 12th grade?” said Cox.

“Take some time before you get into all the weeds of the ratings, the recommendations, the reviews. All that’s important. But before you get into that, think with your family about what makes you unique. And what you uniquely know about your child,” said Doyle.