Murder suspect in Dover shooting allegedly attempts to solicit inmates to kill prime witness

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a woman in jail on murder charges now faces a new charge after allegedly attempting to solicit inmates to kill a prime witness in her case.

The murder suspect, Fatima Garcia Avila, 21, was allegedly involved in the death of Erica Negrete Aviles on July 18, 2022, and another death eight days later.

According to HCSO, witnesses came to HCSO's Jail Intelligence Squad with information that Garcia Avila was trying to get someone to kill the prime witness in her case. Garcia Avila was in the Falkenburg Road Jail at the time she allegedly solicited the inmates for murder.

Tuesday, detectives added the charge of solicitation to commit murder to Garcia Avila's court docket. Garcia Avila remains in jail awaiting trial for the July murder.