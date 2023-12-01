Multiple Tampa residents charged with armed robbery of mail carriers

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa said Friday that multiple Tampa residents have been charged with armed robberies of U.S. Postal Carriers.

According to two federal complaints unsealed Friday, Jordan Michelle Brown, 20, Jordan Murray, 19, and Darine Underwood were charged with robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint as the postal worker was delivering mail at a Temple Terrace apartment complex.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the trio held the mail carrier at gunpoint while demanding his keys and trying to remove the keys hooked to his pants. The trio then grabbed and smashed it on the ground before running away.

Two other men, Christopher Raymond, 20, and Andre Hylton, 19, both of Miramar, were also charged with robbing two letter carriers as they worked their routes in South Tampa.

The federal complaint said Raymond and Hylton pointed a gun at a carrier and demanded his keys. The duo were identified, federal officials said, through GPS data from their vehicle.

Federal officials also said a separate case from last month yielded a nine-year and three-month sentence for another Tampa man for armed robbery of a postal carrier. Jahiem Faison, 19, along with a juvenile co-conspirator, robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in July 2022 while the worker was on a route at a Riverview apartment complex.