Mother of murder victim joins Congresswoman Castor in call for stricter gun safety laws

TAMPA — The call came in 2016.

“When you get that call from the police there’s nothing else like that in a moment of your life,” said Trisch Tezzas.

Tezzas’ son Brian was shot and killed while living in Oakland, California.

The 30-year-old’s murder was never solved.

“Worked on his PhD in research. He was a data science but left to go with a healthcare start-up because he really wanted to help people,” she said.

Now Tezzas is hoping to help people by advocating against gun violence as a member of Moms Demand Action.

“Unfortunately most Americans are affected by gun violence. Either have lost someone or were threatened by a gun or wounded by a gun themselves and it's gotta stop.”

Tezzas and others joined Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor Thursday in Tampa for a call to lawmakers to pass what she calls commonsense gun safety legislation.

She cited several incidents on both sides of the bay in recent weeks, including a 24-year-old found shot to death in his car in New Tampa and a 25-year-old woman shot and killed at her St. Petersburg apartment complex.

“In Florida alone, there have been 320 gun-based homicides since April 30th. Since April 30th. 320. And the state legislature has rolled back critical gun safety laws by enacting permitless-carry,” said Castor.

Tampa Police has been using more than a million dollars in federal grant money to partner with non-profits in the area for community violence intervention.

Safe & Sound Hillsborough is an organization that works with kids who are facing gun charges.

But they say everyone needs to get involved.

“School is about to start. Look at the book bags before and after school. Find out who your children are hanging out with when they go to someone else’s house. Have a conversation with those parents about if they have firearms and are they secured,” said Safe & Sound Executive Director Freddy Barton.

Securing guns continues to be a concern.

Police say 250 guns were stolen from cars in St. Petersburg in the last year.

200 in Tampa.

Tezzas just doesn’t ever want to have to meet another family going through the same pain she has.

“I grieve him every day. But I also honor his memory with positive things like what Representative Castor is trying to do and luckily the Representatives that are listening to us in Congress,” said Tezzas.

