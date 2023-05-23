Mother and son take part in Tampa General Hospital's first living donor liver transplant

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people wait months or years for organ transplants to continue living long, healthy lives. Tampa General Hospital is celebrating after doctors performed the first living donor liver transplant on Florida’s west coast.

Patty Sanz was struggling with her health, fighting liver disease for two years.

"I made it on the transplant list, but there's no telling how long I would've been on there,” said Patty.

Her supportive family stood behind her, including her son, Derek.

"Her best option was a living donor, and I thought no better person than myself,” said Derek.

Tampa General said previous liver transplants at the hospital have used livers from deceased donors. Having a live donor can be a game-changer. Staff said one benefit is it can cut the wait time.

TGH also said research has shown that recipients of organs from living donors have better outcomes than those who receive organs from deceased donors.

Tampa General Hospital

"I was really scared, and I was like, I don't think I want you to do it because it's hard to watch your son go in, and he said, 'Mom, I'm in 100 percent and you can't stop me,'” said Patty.

With that, Tampa General performed its first living donor liver transplant.

Doctors at TGH said while they took about two-thirds of Derek’s liver, over the course of six to eight weeks, it grows back to nearly its previous size, and likewise, the portion of the liver that they took and put in Patty also grows to the size that she needs it to be.

Doctors said there’s an overwhelming demand.

"Today, there are over 100,000 people awaiting organ transplantation in the country, over 10,000 people awaiting liver transplantation,” said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, the Vice President and Chief of the TGH Transplant Institute. “In the state of Florida, it’s about 4,500 people awaiting transplantation and more than 400 people awaiting liver transplantation.”

"There's no better repayment for all the things she's done for me in my life,” said Derek.

Now three weeks after surgery, the two are doing well.

“We’re hoping that by telling our story, people will realize they don’t have to be on a list maybe for two or three or more years if they just know about it, and they can have family members tested," said Patty. "That they may be able to go right to the top of the list, and how great is that, that they would be able to save so many more people."