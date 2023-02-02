More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — We’ve spent months walking the streets of west Tampa as we talked with people who live and work near Main St. about their concerns on crime in the area. We’re committed to following through on this story as the community searches for solutions.

Jason Burrelli grew up in west Tampa. He now owns Heart and Soul Tattoo Lounge on Main Street.

"I’ve been working in this plaza for about five years now," Burrelli said.

He said this area has progressed, but crime continues to be a concern.

"I do have a lot of concern for my artists and the clients that come here. I have seen unfortunately, you know. a lot of people want to schedule later at night due to walking to their car and safety," Burrelli added.

Burrelli said he’s been able to stay afloat because his shop is appointment based, but told ABC Action News that his sandwich shop down the street has been closed for eight months because of loitering and illegal activity just outside.

And he’s not alone. For sale, signs are posted on the windows of Bay Cannon Beer Company. Brewery owners closed it after a deadly shooting in December that killed a woman on main street.

It happened right outside Monique Kinbrough’s business.

"After the shooting, we had a few parties set up that got canceled—at least six, back-to-back. As soon as they found out about the shooting, they thought it was our event, but it wasn’t, and so they canceled. Just because of their safety," Kinbrough said.

Thursday, Tampa City Council members and the police department addressed that deadly shooting.

"This shooting, this cowardice act on main street, does not make people feel safe," Joe Citro, Chairman, said.

With TPD at the podium chairman, Citro requested more hands on deck from code enforcement to fire and police.

"I still feel that we need more police officers. We need more presence out there. And some of those police officers need to be on bicycles. They need to get out of their cars and walk the streets," Citro added.

Meanwhile, Tampa police said its making plans to increase its presence in the area.

"We're going to have two plainclothes squads that work the day shift that will be there seven days a week. And, they will be targeting this area," Major Rute Cate, District 1, said.

Major Ruth Cate said the department is amping up its natural surveillance while working to clean up debris in alleyways.

“I love the area. I see the potential and again, I want to be a part of that, so that’s why I'm trying to hang on. Stick around. So like I said; hopefully, changes are made sooner than later," Burrelli added.