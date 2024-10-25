Mom who lost son to overdose shares message ahead of Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement and advocacy groups are encouraging people to turn out to a nationwide initiative on Saturday, October 26 to help prevent prescription drug misuse: the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Cindy Grant's son Dan is the first thing on her mind every morning and the last thing on her mind every night.

“He was known as the peacemaker among his friends,” said Grant. “He wanted everybody to get along no matter who they were."

Yet one fateful decision changed her family's life forever.

"He and his friends were going to try this new drug that was on market. He always had to be the first at everything, so his friend got ahold of some Oxycontin and brought it to a house that they all hung out at, a friend's house, and a number of them tried it,” she said. “Dan took two pills. Those two pills killed him."

Dan died from an overdose in 1997. He was just 19 years old.

"The number one place where kids get access to prescription drugs is the home medicine cabinet, their friend's house medicine cabinet, or their grandparents house,” said Grant.

Grant shared her story outside HCA Florida Brandon Hospital while advocating for the DEA's upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It's a day when people can get rid of their unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications at over 4,100 collection sites across the US to help prevent misuse.

William Stockmann, a Diversion Program Manager with the DEA Miami Field Division, said the Take Back Day event has removed 9,285 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

"Any time we can collect and we get any kind of medications out of family's homes and disposed of properly, it probably saves a life,” said Stockmann.

They'll collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Liquids like cough syrup should be sealed in their original container. Syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs will not be collected.

It’s a small step that could save lives, so families like Grant’s aren't left wondering what might've been.

"Maybe he'd be alive today. Maybe he would've met someone and be married,” said Grant. “Maybe he'd have children, but I'll never know that, and I miss him every day."

There are dozens of collection sites all across Florida, and the DEA has a tool so you can find the one closest to you.

The event is Saturday, October 26 from 10:00am until 2:00pm.