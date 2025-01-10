Moffitt Cancer Center opens new facility in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Moffit Cancer Center held a grand opening for its brand-new state-of-the-art facility at SouthShore in Ruskin on Friday.

More than 200 team members had the opportunity to tour the 75,000-square-foot facility for the first time.

Many of them said they can’t wait to start welcoming patients in on Jan. 27.

Dr. Patrick Hwu, President and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center, held the scissors for the official ribbon cutting.

"It’s very important because we are trying to bring the medicines closer to the patients, so when they are not feeling so good—they may need to get radiation every day for a number of weeks, they might feel nauseated—they are not going to have to drive so far,” said Hwu.

You could see the excitement on the faces of team members as they peeked inside exam rooms, learned about the latest in technology and tried out new equipment.

“I felt like I was in a hotel, a very fancy hotel, and it was very beautiful,” said one team member.

“It’s state-of-the-art. It’s going to be a really great place for our patients, a very comforting place,” said another team member.

“I live down the street. I grew up here. I’m happy to be working with everyone and get closer to the community,” said a third team member.

The facility will also offer access to groundbreaking clinical trials.

“Patients who may not have come to Moffit to get the best outcomes, they are going to start coming here now,” said Hwu.

The man who started this mission 40 years ago, H. Lee Moffit, was also on hand for photos and inspiration.

“You know, Florida has the second highest incidence of cancer of any state in the nation, so we are meeting the need and serving a lot of people that need our care,” said Moffitt.

The Moffit Cancer Center at SouthShore estimates that they will treat 9,000 patients within the first five years.