Moffitt Cancer Center employee battling breast cancer emphasizes importance of mammograms

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Norma Martinez, an employee at Moffitt Cancer Center, never expected that she’d become a patient there too. But, that’s exactly what happened during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was in tears. I was very worried, frightened. But I knew that I was at the right place at the right time,” said Martinez.

She found out she had breast cancer after a routine exam. She had no symptoms, not even a lump.

“I went on a mammogram test. That’s when I was diagnosed with lobular invasive carcinoma,” said Martinez.

She was shocked by the diagnosis. Her coworkers rallied around her, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "work family."

“They gave me the news that we are family and family does take care of each other, and that gave me a lot of peace. And I knew once again that I was at the right place at the right time,” said Martinez.

Breast cancer runs in Martinez’s family. That’s one of the reasons why she stays on top of her annual mammograms.

She’s thankful doctors caught it early.

“That has to do because every year, I do go through my mammogram. And that’s the most important aspect that I do want to convey to everyone. The importance of going and having your mammogram yearly,” said Martinez.

Martinez told ABC Action News that her diagnosis has made her more compassionate and able to better help other patients at Moffitt while she’s working.

“When I walk the hallways of Moffitt Cancer Center, I feel connected with the patients because I can see what they’re going through. I went through what they’re going through,” said Martinez.

She’s now on the road to recovery, in the middle of her treatment, with a new mission to educate everyone around her.

“Spreading the word to others, which is my goal. It’s very important that I went through this process, but I want to make sure that other women are aware of the importance of being able to check themselves. I did not have any symptoms whatsoever,” said Martinez.

She has a message for anyone else dealing with their own diagnosis:

“Be positive. Surround yourself with family and friends that are supportive, and they will help you get through this journey,” said Martinez.