Missing Bradenton woman who may be with shooting suspect, police say

Bradenton Police
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 06, 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a missing and/or possibly endangered person they believe is connected to an overnight shooting Tuesday.

According to Bradenton Police, Elecia Nicole Bing, 38, was last seen leaving the Tropicana Bradenton facility on Monday night with Demetrius Bell, 50. Police said Bell is accused of shooting a co-worker at the plant.

Bing is an employee of Tropicana Bradenton and a co-worker of both the victim and Bell.

Police said Bing is 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow safety shirt and blue jeans.

Bell was last seen driving a 2015 black Camaro with the Florida license plate QUQF97.

Bradenton Police are asking anyone with any information on Bing and/or Bell's whereabouts to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

