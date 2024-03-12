Marti-Colon Cemetery land sale prompts look into cemetery's past

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Marti-Colon Cemetery means so much to Barbara Diaz- Juskowski.

"We used to jump over the fence there to play in this lot. But our parents would get mad if we did that, because we weren't supposed to do that, because they used to tell us there are bodies under there and that's disrespectful," she recalled.

She grew up just across the street. Her mother still lives right across the street.

That's why a rezoning hearing notice sign near the cemetery caught her eye about a month ago.

WFTS

"I saw the sign that said it's going to be a cemetery and it made no sense because it is a cemetery. So when I investigated, I got connected with Missy Martin. And then she's told me the story that you know that they're trying to rezone it and put a new cemetery in which we were not unhappy about," she said. "What we were unhappy about is that they want to put an opening right into an already overburdened neighborhood with traffic and you know, funeral processions. And we're worried that our needs are not going to get met, the people who live in the neighborhood," she said.

Chabad CHAI of South Tampa has plans to buy the cemetery and open a Jewish cemetery.

"End of life is a very special and emotional and spiritual time for people. And we want to provide the Jewish community with a space dedicated to burying their loved ones, close to the city where people can come and visit regularly," said Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski.

The land for sale is an open field, just south of the rows of headstones.

Diaz- Juskowski was there for the first two hearings in city hall. During the second, her words reached Aileen Henderson. Henderson was there for a separate, but similar issue: Memorial Cemetery. But those words led Henderson, the founder of The Cemetery Society, to get involved.

WFTS

"We know that there's bodies under Columbus Drive. We know that there's bodies at the Plaza to the north of Columbus Drive. We know that there's bodies at Dead Man's Field, north of that Plaza. We know that there's bodies right behind us at that Plaza. Why would there not be bodies in an open field?" Henderson posed.

Henderson now wants others with ties to West Tampa to join them. She launched the Save Marti/Colon Cemetery Again Facebook page.

"There are bodies buried there. The cemetery stands for protecting those who no longer have a voice. And right now those voices need their West Tampa community," she said.

With news of potential graves below, the potential buyers sent out a company to conduct ground penetrating radar.

WFTS

On Tuesday, a technician staked out where there is something below. However, to be able to definitively say if it's a grave or not, those areas would have to be dug up.

"As a religious figure, we believe it's sacrosanct that a burial grounds be preserved and protected and respected as such. So even if this property doesn't ultimately turn out to be the correct one for us, hopefully this can provide a service for the community at large," said Rabbi Dubrowski.

In total, 75 flags were placed, many placed in a rectangle, throughout the property.

WFTS

If the buyers decide to back out, Henderson says she wants to see the city step up and take charge.

"What I'm most upset about, what hurts my heart the most, is that once again, the city of Tampa has let us down. They have had multiple opportunities to purchase this property, multiple opportunities, just like at Memorial Park Cemetery, they turned away, and they let that property go to auction. Gratefully, they bought it. They should have bought the property when they had the opportunity. How about some progressive thinking? Why don't we buy the property and start thinking about the future? How about making it a scattering garden? How about making it a columbarium? There's no forward thinking within the city of Tampa, and they continue to turn their back on our history," Henderson said.

The final rezoning hearing is scheduled for March 28th at 5 P.M. at City Hall.