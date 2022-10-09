Man shot in Ybor City, suspect still at large, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot on Sunday, and the suspect is still at large, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD stated that they were notified of a shooting on East 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim's upper right arm after he had been shot. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene, heading north on 16th street, and is still at large.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident between the two parties involved and that this is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided.