Man arrested for shooting victim at Tampa apartment complex: TPD

TAMPA, Fla — A man is in the hospital after being shot in an apparent argument at a Tampa apartment complex.

The Tampa Police Department said they arrested Joshua Thomas, 22, in connection to the shooting that happened at the Silver Oaks Apartments at the 4200 block of Patsy Court on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Thomas is accused of shooting the victim multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said that the victim got into an argument at Thomas' apartment Tuesday morning. Thomas then grabbed a gun and shot the victim.

While officers were helping the victim, Thomas ran up to him and said he shouldn't have made him "do it," according to police.

Thomas is charged with one felony count of attempted murder and another felony count of aggravated battery.