Man arrested for shooting 73-year-old woman in head: HCSO

Posted

VALRICO, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man who they say shot an elderly woman in the head on Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 4 p.m. from 48-year-old Michael Zammiello reporting an accidental injury.

When deputies arrived at the home on Amber Ridge Lane in Valrico, they found Shirley St. Pearre, 73, who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Deputies said Zammiello admitted to detectives that he accidentally shot St. Pearre inside the home during an interview. He was taken into custody and is facing one count of manslaughter with a weapon.

"This is a heartbreaking and entirely preventable tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our thoughts remain with the victim's loved ones during this difficult time, and we will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served."

This is still an ongoing investigation.

