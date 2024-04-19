Man arrested for allegedly striking, killing woman in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested after he allegedly struck a person with his car, left the crash and ran from police in Tampa.

Tampa Police said Vincent Oliver, 34, was driving near Busch Boulevard and 50th Street when he struck a woman in her 20s walking across the street in a crosswalk.

The woman died from the injuries.

Oliver left the area and drove to a nearby convenience store in his car. He then got out of his car and ran from the area.

Police used a helicopter, K9 units, and officers on the ground to locate Oliver. He was hiding about a mile away from the crash underneath a vehicle, according to police.

Oliver told police that he had ingested narcotics and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Once discharged from the hospital, he was taken to Orient Road Jail and faced multiple charges, including one felony count of DUI manslaughter leaving the scene and one felony count of leaving the scene of the crash with death.