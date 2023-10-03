Man arrested after shooting, killing 1 in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested on Monday, five days after police say he shot and killed another man in East Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed Mar'Quel Anetus, 23, shot a man in his 20s multiple times in the 600 block of North 48th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At the time, HCSO called it a "complex scene" and that detectives were actively working to piece it together before they arrested Anetus.

He was charged with the following:



Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm

Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device

Shooting at Within or Into a Vehicle

Robbery with a Firearm

Out of County Warrant Possession of Marijuana

Out of County Warrant Burglary of a Dwelling Occupied Conveyance

Out of County Warrant Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Out of County Misdemeanor

Out of County Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure X3

HCSO said the case is still open, and those with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.