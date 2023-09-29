1 dead in East Tampa shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in East Tampa on Thursday night, and the sheriff said detectives piecing together the "complex scene."

According to a press release, the sheriff's office got a call around 8:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 600 block of N. 48th Street.

At the scene, deputies found a man in his 20s who was shot multiple times. He was taken to Tampa General, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said all the people involved in the shooting knew each other, and there is no danger to the public. It's unclear if they have any suspects in custody.

"There is never a reason for anyone to let a disagreement rise to the level of deadly violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Detectives are piecing together this complex scene and will hold the individuals accountable for their reckless violence."

If you have any information that could help detectives with this scene, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.