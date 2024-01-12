Local students use science and math to build hovercrafts

Posted at 6:07 PM, Jan 12, 2024

Berkley Prep 5th graders put their science and math skills to use to build hovercrafts.

The activity is part of the school’s curriculum in the science, engineering, and technology departments.

The Hovercraft Project was put together by former teacher Matthew Chase, who, along with his wife Jenni, travels to schools around the country.

