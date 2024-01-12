Local students use science and math to build hovercrafts

- Berkley Prep 5th graders put their science and math skills to use to build hovercrafts.
- The activity is part of the school’s curriculum in the science, engineering, and technology departments.
- The Hovercraft Project was put together by former teacher Matthew Chase, who, along with his wife Jenni, travels to schools around the country.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:07:40-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.