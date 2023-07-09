Local organizations and law enforcement come together to help put an end to gun violence

TAMPA, Fla — Multiple organizations came together Saturday with a message to end gun violence while honoring the families. This comes just days after a 7-year-old was caught in the crossfire on the 4th of July after being shot in the head.

Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, said it's everyone's responsibility to keep the community safe.

"This isn't an issue [just] for law enforcement. This isn't an issue just for those who have lost loved someone to gun violence. This is everyone's responsibility. We have to ensure those gun owners out in our community that your firearms are secure so there's no accidental shootings or your firearms aren't stolen and used out in the street," Mayor Jane Castor, said.

Johnny Johnson, Vice President of the non-profit Rise Up for Peace, said it's emotional to put on events like this after his son was murdered in 2017 in Hillsborough County.

"No parent chooses to have their child murdered," Johnson said.

But, too often, gun violence becomes reality for many families.

"My son, Jaquan Johnson who you see on my shirt, today would have been his 24th birthday... As a family, we were robbed of his talent, of his endeavors. We'll forever have an empty chair wherever we set up our home," Johnson explained.

Johnson said like other families his loss is something he'll never escape.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, community members held a bench dedication in an effort to help victim's families heal and let them know they're not alone in this fight against gun violence.

Local youth were encouraged to find positive outlets in life with the help of Safe & Sound Hillsborough.

"There's no failure in progress. We are making progress," Johnson added