Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Local doctor weighs in on new test to detect risk for Preeclampsia

A new tool is being used to determine if pregnant women may be at risk of preeclampsia.
Pregnant woman
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jul 10, 2024

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There is a new tool that may help detect who is most at risk for preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia is a serious pregnancy complication that can be life-threatening and impacts thousands of women in the U.S. every year.

Labcorp designed the tool to test pregnant patients and determine their risk of developing preeclampsia.

He explained the condition. “Preeclampsia is a condition that affects pregnancies, about 10 percent of them, manifested by high blood pressure in pregnancy​,” Dr. Duncan said.

We asked about the new tool for detecting risk levels. Dr. Duncan said it is too early to tell if it will make a difference.

“I think it is a little bit premature to know for sure,” Dr. Duncan said.

He said the test does not help diagnose; it only determines who is at risk. He hopes to participate in clinical trials and expand on the research.

Dr. Duncan explained they may use it to help determine how long pregnant patients stay at the hospital.

Woman captures video of bear in Polk County roaming around a neighborhood

Woman captures video of bear in Lakeland roaming around a neighborhood

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.