Local couples share their love stories, advice on Valentine's Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of Valentine's Day, we went searching for couples in our community with a great love story. We found two couples in two different phases of life, but both stories are unfolding in Tampa.

Edmund and Fumie Michaleski are marking 66 years of marriage this month. Meanwhile, Sam Piazza and Valerie Smith have been together for five years.

“I just really enjoy being with the most beautiful woman on earth," Piazza said.

Piazza explained that five years ago, he was ready to give up on himself. He said he did not believe true love existed for him—but that all changed in the blink of an eye.

“My eyes looked over to my left and over to my right, and it was love at first sight. I just knew I had a beautiful angel that was right there looking at me. I can't stop staring at her beautiful smile,” Piazza said.

Smith and Piazza have a lifetime of fun to look forward to, while the Michaleskis have decades of adventures to look back on.

Fumie said it is important to appreciate the little things in life and make a pact with your partner to work through the hardships together.

"Don't go to bed angry," Edmund said.

"I say patience!" Fumi added.

Smith and Piazza said to look past the surface level and love someone for what’s on the inside.

“Don't judge them about their own appearance or disability because what me and Valerie have is special,” Piazza said.