Local animal shelters overcrowded and in need of foster families

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Local pet rescue centers and animal shelters are overcrowded with animals, leaving some to double up on cages and others to turn animals away because they don't have enough space.

A report from Best Friends Animal Society shows that Florida ranks fourth in the nation for animal shelter deaths.

“Crisis is a word I don't like to use too often, but to me, it's a crisis at this point for dogs and cats in our community," said Sherry Silk with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Local shelters are running out of room to hold animals as they see an influx of owner surrenders and animal cruelty cases. Now, they say they are desperate for more families to foster.

We spoke to Heydi Acuna, the founder of Mercy Full Project, an animal rescue center in Tampa. Acuna said the center is three times over capacity, and many owners are surrendering their pets because they're facing financial troubles.

“The first thing that comes out of the door, unfortunately, even with the many resources, is the animal,” Acuna said.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said they are seeing the same issue, creating a messy situation at shelters because they're running out of space.

“Whenever we have the opportunity, and we have the space to pull from the euthanasia list from those shelters, we do," Acuna said.

Mercy Full Project is a no-kill shelter, and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay does not euthanize for space, but that is not the case for every shelter in the area.

Many animals will never make it out because the shelters are overcrowded. To create more space, many will most likely be put on the euthanasia list. That's why they're in desperate need of foster families to create more space and give animals a home.

Click here for Mercy Full Project foster dogs.

Click here for more information on how to foster.

If you have a pet and are struggling to care for it, you are not alone. There are resources for free food, toys, and affordable treatments available. Click here for more resources.