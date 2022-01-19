Watch
Local and federal agents on scene of deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:34:37-05

LAKELAND, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a shooting involving a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy that happened in Lakeland Wednesday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies were conducting surveillance on a wanted person. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives along with other local and federal agencies were involved.

The full details of what happened haven't been released. ABC Action News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become avaiable.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the investigation of the shooting will be handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

