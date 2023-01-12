Local and federal agencies discuss safety preparations ahead of Gasparilla

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Gasparilla is one of, if not the biggest, events in Tampa. More than 300,000 people are expected to flock downtown and along Bayshore.

Both local and federal agencies are ramping up security ahead of the big event. Officials said they're working around the clock to improve safety from years past and it will be all hands on deck.

Law enforcement is reminding everyone to report any suspicious activity. You can text the keyword SAFETAMPA and your tip to number 847411 (TIP411), and you will receive a response.

First responders will be on the water, in the air and on the ground. Officers will ride on bikes and horses all throughout the parade and pirate fest.

“We have officers not just assigned to the parade route or venues; we have officers assigned in the neighborhoods. Some of those officers you may see, some of those officers you may not, but they’re going to be everywhere. Every officer is working that day from the Tampa Police Department and then all those agencies you see standing behind me," Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Those agencies include the F.B.I., United States Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"If you’re a brand-new boat operator and you have zero experience whatsoever, this is not the day to do it. I would say there’s more of a conglomerate of boats in this area than there would be anywhere in the world as far as this small basin. The number is in the thousands of boats that come out here," Marine Officer, Christopher Audet, said.

Audet said while there will be a higher tolerance during Gasparilla, patrols will watch for unsafe driving acts like excessive drinking while boating.

Meanwhile, you can get prepared now by texting ‘Gasparilla' to 888777 for updates.

Officials strongly encourage you to pick out a meeting place for your group and take a picture of your child the day of, in case your group gets separated. This will help officers locate anyone missing.