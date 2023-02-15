Legendary Tampa Little League fields get makeover

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When Micheal Taylor played in the Belmont Heights Little League, he says the fields meant everything to him.

“This was like a refuge. This was very important. Come here. Couldn’t wait to get out of school. Come to the ballpark and compete,” said Michael Taylor.

But Taylor, who coaches now, does admit the fields were neglected for a long time.

“You would have rocks at there. It was hard. You going to have a cherry on you every night. You slide, you going to have a cherry. You going to be all bruised up on the side of your hip. Those are called cherries.”

Micheal and everyone associated with this little league in East Tampa are seeing their complex get a makeover.

The City of Tampa is spending almost $200,000 to upgrade the fields; batting catches, and fencing.

Adjustments to some fields also mean kids can play softball here for the first time.

“I didn’t think it was going to jump off as quickly as it did. But boom and we got 30 girls out here playing softball,” said Belmont Heights Little League president Xavier Johnson.

Belmont Heights has had many future major league stars, from Dwight Gooden to Gary Sheffield to Carl Everett.

Maybe Chico Anderson will be next.

“This is my first year playing for Belmont Heights, so I don’t know what it used to look like. But I feel like it may have been better than what it was last year because it looks very nice,” Anderson said.

“It gives the kids a safe place to come and not only learn sports but to learn life lessons and go on to be successful citizens in our community,” said Johnson.

The spring season for Belmont Heights Little League starts Friday with 15 baseball teams and, for the first time, two softball teams.