Anthropologists find 45 new unmarked cemeteries and burial grounds in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — USF anthropologists found 45 new unmarked cemeteries and burial sites in Hillsborough County and they're not just African American burial grounds, but several minority groups.

It’s been a great concern across Florida for decades — unmarked cemeteries and burial sites, specifically African American graves. With a lack of documentation, cities, counties, and the state are trying to figure out where they might be.

In January of 2020, Hillsborough County commissioners asked USF to investigate if there are any unmarked cemeteries on county-owned properties. The group from the Florida Institute of Anthropology and Applied Science at USF will present their findings to commissioners in a report Wednesday.

ABC Action News went through the report. Here’s what they found:

▪ Forty-five additional unmarked cemeteries and burial grounds in Hillsborough County

▪ Fourteen have geolocation data, 31 have general vicinity location information

▪ Fourteen sites were historically classified as African American or AfroCuban

▪ Three sites had “white” and “Colored” sections; specifically AfroCuban, “mulatto” and Chinese.

▪ Fifteen sites were classified as “white” during segregation, many were family plots.

The report also states, “In addition to white and 'colored' designations for segregation during the Jim Crow Era, other ethnic, religious, and national groups also practiced historically separate burial areas in HC including the Italians, Spanish, the Spanish Asturians, white Cubans, Afro-Cubans, Catholics, Protestants, and Jewish communities.”

For many, the importance of identifying these sites is to preserve them and make sure they’re not built on.

Private property near Woodlawn Cemetery in Tampa has been an area of concern for advocates.

There’s not enough research to know if there are in fact Black graves there, but Hillsborough County NAACP President Yvette Lewis spoke out against a recent proposal for a land-use change on the property.

“If you don’t understand your history, your history has a tendency of repeating itself… Is this land that important that you would build on something that has such a huge question mark over?” Lewis asked.

The USF report is separate from the state’s task force established by State Representative Fentrice Driskell last year, which is trying to figure out the same thing but state-wide, which could include more than a hundred forgotten graves in every county.

“In Florida, we are very strong on property rights and we want to make sure we aren’t doing anything to weaken that,” Driskell said. “But, at the same time, we can acknowledge there may be a compelling public policy interest or community interest in investigating whether there is a cemetery on a private property.”

The USF anthropologists also found other sites, not on county property, but instead owned by the Hillsborough County School Board, City of Tampa, Aviation Authority, private property, and property ownership that is unknown at this time.

According to the report, the group will now work on completing a project digital archive through the USF library, locating and documenting additional land titles, tax records, and other land records, and fieldwork for select sites.

The group also plans to establish a group to develop guidelines to document, preserve, and memorialize these sites.

