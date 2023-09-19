Law enforcement gets new insight into cases through State Attorney's Bridging the Badge program

TAMPA, Fla. — A program through the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is helping give local law enforcement a better understanding and different perspective after their cases move to the courtroom.

On any given day, Tampa Police Officer Emmanuel Santiago would suit up and head in for duty. But on Tuesday, he traded his uniform for a suit and the police station for the courthouse.

"There's no way to realize it until you see it for yourself,” said Santiago.

Santiago and two of his fellow officers got the opportunity to take part in the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office “Bridging the Badge” program.

"It means a lot to see like the system working, so I had no idea what goes on afterwards,” said TPD officer Blade Denmark.

Through the program, law enforcement gets to shadow attorneys and see the ins and outs after they hand off their investigations.

"When I first came into office, I asked that all of our attorneys do a ride along with law enforcement, a full shift, any agency that they chose,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez. “We found that that was a wonderful way for our attorneys to see what it is that our law enforcement officers do in any given shift, and we found that many law enforcement officers wanted to come and see what it is that we do.”

It’s like their version of a ride-along.

Lopez said this builds relationships with local law enforcement and allows them to see what happens inside a courtroom.

"There's transparency and communication. Those are the two most important things that we have in our jobs,” said Lopez. “We're all on the same side. We all want our community to be safe. We want our neighborhoods to be safe, and working together gets us towards that goal."

Santiago explained that until you see how someone else operates, it can be hard to get a grasp on the big picture, but the officers hope the better insight helps everyone’s job go a little smoother.

"I think after this, I will most certainly be more thorough and meticulous with my reports and make sure that they’re good. That way, the attorneys have hopefully an easier job when it goes to trial,” said Santiago.