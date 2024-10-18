Largest pumpkin in Florida arrives in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — It's the Great Pumpkin, Tampa Bay! Well, maybe not The Great Pumpkin from Charlie Brown, but certainly the biggest one in the state.

The largest pumpkin in Florida, weighing in at 868 pounds, arrived today in North Tampa. It will be on display at Bearrs Groves farm stand at 14316 Lake Magdalene Boulevard.

The family-owned outdoor market has been in the community for over a century and is continuing its annual tradition of displaying the biggest pumpkins they can find—despite suffering significant damage from back-to-back hurricanes.

According to their Facebook, Bearss Grove lost compressors, refrigeration, and other essential equipment, forcing them to make necessary adjustments to their operation. But that's not stopping them from helping others get into the fall spirit.

The pumpkin, which was purchased and transported from Indiana, arrived on Friday and will be on display until Nov. 1. Guests are welcome to take photos of the display and shop for seasonal delights such as farm-grown flowers, fresh produce, and more.

Their current hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.