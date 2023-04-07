Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

La Segunda Bakery's third-generation owner dies at 80, employees remember his legacy

Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3nUvigt Tony More, the third-generation owner of La Segunda Central Bakery and a staple of the Tampa community, passed away on Sunday. He was 80 years old.
la segunda owner.png
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 19:16:05-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tony More, the third-generation owner of La Segunda Central Bakery and a staple of the Tampa community, passed away on Sunday. He was 80 years old.

Walking into La Segunda this week, workers might tell you something’s missing.

"We've been working with Tony More all our lives,” said Bryant Valdez, a general manager for La Segunda.

Valdez worked with More for 37 years.

"He worked in the pastry room. You couldn't tell him not to make pastries,” said Valdez. “You couldn't tell him not to count the money. You couldn't tell him not to do nothing. He was going to do it every day."

Valdez said More’s heart and soul was the bakery and that it was a joy to see him every day.

la segunda owner 2.png

Many people regarded More as a father figure.

"It wasn't just a job. It was everything else,” said Valdez. “It was family love, and it was hard to see him that he's not here."

More’s obituary said until recently, he could be found baking bread, fixing ovens, making pastries, improving recipes, or socializing with bakery employees, all of whom he considered family.

Sheila Patrinostro said she was 14 when More hired her.

"He had the biggest heart and cared about me so much, and he told my mom and dad, listen, we want to hire Sheila on weekends,” said Patrinostro.

More’s obit also said he was the core of the La Segunda family, insisting on the integrity of the Cuban bread and recipes.

Those who worked with More said though he’s gone, his longstanding legacy will never fade.

"He's gone, but he's here. His spirit is here,” said Patrinostro.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.