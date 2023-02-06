Kids excited to pick free books as part of 'Give a child a book campaign'

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Monica Valencia is bilingual. Her parents taught her Spanish.

“I think that’s so great because when I’m older, I can use it for other jobs,” said the 4th grader.

That’s why she wanted to make her parents proud and pick a book written in Spanish.

“It’s called One Destiny. I think this is a really good book because I was reading it over there.”

Monica and dozens of other students at Temple Terrace Elementary got to choose a free brand new book during lunch, thanks to The Give A Child A Book Campaign.

ABC Action News partnered with the Scripps Howard Fund to make this possible.

Employees and viewers donated more than 5,000 books to give out to students around the Tampa Bay area for the Give a Child a Book campaign.

“Our school is about 80% free and reduced lunch. So our community doesn’t always get to bookstores or book fairs or different things like that. So being able to get a brand new book that’s theirs and they can their own and is not something that’s been handed down is something that’s super important to them,” said principal Ashley Cochol.

Alanna Meliya got her book too.

And the 5th grader said she’s glad to see everyone here reading.

“It makes me sad that some people can’t go into a bookstore and buy any books. That’s why I like when people like you all come to schools and give out books.”

Feeding Tampa Bay is helping deliver the books to schools involved in their food pantry program.

“You can just see so much joy in the children’s faces as they are able to pick out a book just for them. Just for their interests,” said Clarissa Rain, Assistant Director of Community Programs for Feeding Tampa Bay.

Monica has her new book and said reading does so much for her.

“I just think it’s a really great way to calm yourself down like if you having some problems. I just think it’s a great way of relief and stuff,” she said.