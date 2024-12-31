Kids celebrate 'Noon Years' in Tampa as law enforcement, organizers prep ahead of NYE events

TAMPA, Fla. — As the city gets ready to ring in the New Year, there’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure everything goes smoothly and everyone is safe.

Before the ball drops in the Tampa Bay Area, kids said, “Happy New Year” a little early.

Armature Works’ Noon Year's Eve celebration was complete with music, a countdown, and topped off with afternoon fireworks.

It’s tradition for Saya Sklaver, Melissa Salas, and their kids.

“They have so much going on for the kids, stuff for the adults too, so it’s a lot of fun,” said Sklaver.

“My children are in bed way before the ball drops, and not going to lie, so am I,” said Salas.

The kid-friendly event will lead up to a big New Year’s Eve celebration at Armature Works on Tuesday evening.

“Today, we’ll probably have about 35 to 50 different types of law enforcement officers throughout our entire 40 acres out here,” said Anthony Liakakos, Armature Works Director of Operations and Senior Property Manager.

Liakakos said they’ll probably have about 15 to 20,000 people on campus all day long, with safety as a top priority.

“Especially with our Noon Years event with all the kids and families, we really want to ensure a safe, comfortable, friendly environment,” said Liakakos.

As the city celebrates, Tampa Police will have extra officers on foot patrol, horseback, in the air, and even in plain clothes. During their New Year’s operation last year, TPD Police Chief Lee Bercaw said they arrested 40 people for DUI.

“We want everyone to be safe,” said Bercaw. “Whether you’re celebrating a football game or New Year’s with friends, at home with family, or enjoying public spaces, please remember to celebrate responsibly. If you’re consuming alcohol, designate a sober driver or utilize rideshare. Even buzzed driving is drunk driving.”